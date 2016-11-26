Sports

November 26, 2016

Vianney beats Ft. Zumwalt North 49-14 for Missouri 5A title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Kyren Williams ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and Mickey Morrell added 138 rushing yards and another score as Vianney beat Ft. Zumwalt North 49-14 on Saturday for the Missouri 5A state title.

Tionne Harris added 108 yards passing and another TD for the Falcons (9-5), who won their first championship in their first finals appearance since 1968.

They certainly earned it, too. They beat No. 1 Chaminade and rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat perennial power Staley in the semifinals, then ran roughshod over the Panthers.

Ft. Zumwalt North (12-2) allowed 504 yards offense, while gaining just 193 yards. Vianney built a 28-14 lead at halftime before scoring three times in the third quarter to put the game away.

Cade Brister and Deiondre' Stock had the Panthers' touchdown runs.

