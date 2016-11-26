Trimble's layup gives Maryland win over Kansas State

Melo Trimble converted a layup with 6.6 seconds remaining as Maryland survived a stiff challenge from Kansas State in a 69-68 victory Saturday night in the Barclays Center Classic Championship game.
Trimble scored 18 points and his biggest hoop came on Maryland's (7-0) final possession. He drove through the lane and got by Kansas State forward D.J. Johnson for the basket.
After Trimble missed the subsequent free throw, Kansas State (5-1) had one more chance but Barry Brown's jumper from the left side was short. Trimble celebrated with his teammates near center court, and then raced over to the first row and slapped hands with Maryland fans.
Johnson nearly willed Kansas State to the win by totaling a career-high 26 points and getting eight rebounds before fouling out on Trimble's dramatic drive.
