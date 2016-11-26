Buffalo holds off Weber State 74-72 in Great Alaska Shootout

Blake Hamilton had 23 points with eight rebounds and scored Buffalo's final five points Saturday to help the Bulls beat Weber State 74-72 in the third-place game of the Great Alaska Shootout.
Hamilton's 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 72-68 lead with 15 seconds left and his pair of free throws made it 74-71 at the 5-second mark.
Buffalo (4-2) took a 69-65 lead with an 8-0 run capped by Willie Conner's 3-point play with 1:07 left.
Jeremy Senglin hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 72-71 for Weber State (2-3) with 8 seconds left. After Hamilton's free throws, the Bulls fouled Weber State's Dusty Baker on a 3-point attempt with 0.8 seconds left. Baker missed the first, made the second and intentionally missed the third. Hamilton secured the rebound for the win.
Nick Perkins added 18 points and Conner scored 15 for Buffalo. Senglin scored 21 to lead Weber State.
