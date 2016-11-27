Blackhawks fall to Kings in overtime, 2-1

LOS ANGELES_The Chicago Blackhawks were trying to make due without captain Jonathan Toews on Saturday for the second consecutive game.
The Hawks handled it almost as well as they could have hoped. They fell in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 after Jeff Carter scored 1 minute, 6 seconds into overtime on Saturday, but the Hawks now have three points in their two games without Toews.
The Kings had appeared to score first just 1 minutes, 12 seconds into the game when Tyler Toffoli appeared to backhand a shot past Scott Darling.
But coach Joel Quenneville challenged the call, alleging Tanner Pearson shoved Niklas Hjalmarsson into Darling, causing interference. Officials agreed with Quenneville and overturned the goal.
The Hawks did not have a shot on for the first 11:21 of the game, but they made the first one count. Patrick Kane got his second goal in as many games when he re-directed a shot from Duncan Keith past Kings goaltender Peter Budaj.
The Hawks finished with just four shots on goal for the period but led 1-0.
The Kings tied it up in the second period when Alec Martinez sent home a wrist shot from the right circle just 57 seconds into the period.
Toews was out for Saturday's game against the Kings because of the injury Toews suffered Wednesday against the Sharks.
The Hawks have not divulged details of the injury but a source told the Tribune it is not a head injury for Toews, who has had a history of concussions.
Like most teams, the Hawks do not normally release injury information_unless it requires surgery_for fear other teams may target the injured body parts of players if they try to play through their injuries.
Jordin Tootoo was also out after suffering a lower-body injury in Friday's victory over the Anaheim Ducks. His status is day-to-day.
