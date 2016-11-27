Severe's buzzer beater lifts Iona past Nevada 75-73

Sam Cassell Jr. scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jon Severe hit the winning bucket just ahead of the buzzer to lift Iona to a 75-73 victory over Nevada and take the Great Alaska Shootout title Saturday night.
Iona (2-3) called a timeout with 6 seconds left after Nevada's Marcus Marshall drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 73, marking the fourth tied score of the second half. The Wolfpack then got the ball to Severe, who took it to the rim for a layup that dropped in with just half a second left — not enough time for Nevada to do anything else.
Severe finished with eight points, Jordan Washington added 15 with eight rebounds and E.J. Crawford had 12 points for the Gaels, who hit 13 of 27 from long range.
Nevada (5-2) got 21 points from Marshall, D.J. Fenner added 18 and Elijah Foster 13 with 10 rebounds.
