Browns throws 5 TDs; Hawaii holds off UMass 46-40

After pulling in a first-quarter touchdown, Hawaii's Dakota Torres (86), defensive back Jalen Rogers (19), center, and tight end Sione Kauhi (95) celebrate during the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Hawaii defensive lineman Tevarua Eldridge (43) and teammates do a Hawaiian haka dance before the team's NCAA college football game against Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Hawaii tight end Dakota Torres (86) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
While under pressure from Hawaii defensive lineman David Manoa (3), Massachusetts quarterback Andrew Ford (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Massachusetts tight end Adam Breneman (81) scores a touchdown against Hawaii during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Massachusetts running back Marquis Young (8) pushes off Hawaii defensive back Trayvon Henderson (39) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Massachusetts tight end Adam Breneman (81) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Hawaii defensive back Damien Packer (21) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Massachusetts running back Marquis Young (8) carries during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Massachusetts quarterback Andrew Ford (7) throws a pass while being pulled down by Hawaii linebacker Malachi Mageo (38) during the first quarter of the NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Massachusetts running back Sekai Lindsay carries on a kick return during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Massachusetts wide receiver Jalen Williams (80) pushes off Hawaii defensive back Jamal Mayo (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Hawaii wide receiver Keelan Ewaliko (12) gets chased down by Massachusetts safety Tedrick Lowery (6) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
