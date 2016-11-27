Sports

November 27, 2016 12:26 AM

Browns throws 5 TDs; Hawaii holds off UMass 46-40

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Dru Brown passed for 311 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions on Saturday night and Hawaii beat Massachusetts 46-40 to become bowl eligible in the regular season finale for both teams.

Brown threw the go-ahead TD pass 56 yards to Keelan Ewaliko, capping the scoring with 3:52 left in the game. Hawaii (6-7) missed the extra-point conversion.

UMass (2-10) reached the Hawaii 17 on the ensuing drive but lost 4 yards to set up a fourth-and-11 from the 21. Andrew Ford's pass was broken up in the end zone and the Minutemen turned it over on downs with 1:05 to play.

Ford finished with 342 yards passing and three touchdowns. His 27-yard TD pass to Jalen Williams gave UMass its only lead at 26-24 with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

Hawaii surged to a 40-26 lead early in the fourth and UMass tied it at 40 with 5:29 left.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Chowchilla wins on insane final play

View more video

Sports Videos