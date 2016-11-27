Sports

November 27, 2016 8:26 AM

Falcons CB Desmond Trufant may need season-ending surgery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant could be facing season-ending surgery as early as this week.

Trufant is missing his second straight game with a pectoral/shoulder injury when Atlanta hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The team says Trufant has a doctor's appointment scheduled for this week, which could confirm that surgery is needed to fix the torn pectoral muscle.

Trufant missed the first game of his four-year career in Atlanta's loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 13. Falcons coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism about Trufant's possible return on Wednesday following a bye week, but Trufant continued to experience problems throughout the week.

Trufant, a first-round pick in 2013 and the team's top defensive back, has seven career interceptions, including one this season.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Chowchilla wins on insane final play

View more video

Sports Videos