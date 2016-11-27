Sanchez's double leads Arsenal to 3-1 win over Bournemouth

Arsenal rediscovered its attacking potency as Alexis Sanchez's double secured a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.
Theo Walcott was also on target with a header as Arsenal overcame a contentious penalty that Callum Wilson converted in a fiercely fought game at the Emirates Stadium.
Having struggled offensively in recent weeks, Mesut Ozil and Sanchez helped Arsenal to produce some scintillating attacking play.
The home side's early intensity forced a mistake from Steve Cook in the 12th minute, as the Bournemouth defender's back pass gifted Sanchez the chance to round goalkeeper Adam Federici and calmly place the ball into the empty net.
Arsenal believed it should have had a penalty two minutes later but referee Michael Jones waved play on as Sanchez went down under a challenge from Nathan Ake. Replays showed that any contact did in fact take place just outside the area.
Home fans were doubly aggrieved in the 25th when Jones awarded the visitors a penalty as Nacho Monreal and Wilson went shoulder to shoulder in the Arsenal box. The Bournemouth forward calmly placed his spot kick into the bottom right corner.
With Arsenal visibly rattled by the equalizer, Bournemouth spurned opportunities to take the lead, most notably when Adam Smith headed narrowly over when unmarked six yards (meters) out.
However, Arsene Wenger's side began to rediscover its rhythm as Sanchez twice came close just before halftime, striking narrowly over after a neat exchange with Ozil before rattling the bar with a powerful effort from the right side of the box.
Arsenal began the second half as it ended the first and Monreal went some way to redeeming himself by supplying the cross for Walcott to restore Arsenal's lead in the 53rd after good work from Sanchez and Ozil.
Arsenal threatened to extend its lead on several occasions before substitute Olivier Giroud centered for Sanchez in the 90th to seal a much-needed victory after back-to-back league draws.
Arsenal remains fourth in the Premier League, three points behind leader Chelsea.
