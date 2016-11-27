Monmouth closes on 8-0 run, beats Holy Cross 80-77

Chris Brady scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Justin Robinson had 14 points and 10 assists, and Monmouth beat Holy Cross 80-77 on Sunday in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational.
Monmouth trailed 77-72 with 18 seconds left but closed on an 8-0 run.
Pierre Sarr's 3-point play cut it to 77-75 with 13.4 seconds left and Holy Cross was whistled for a 5-second violation. Micah Seaborn got to the rim and converted a 3-point play for a 78-77 lead and Austin Tilghman stole it in the backcourt, was fouled and hit two free throws with 3.5 to go.
Anthony Thompson missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Je'lon Hornbeak hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Seaborn added 11 points and six assists for Monmouth (4-2).
Thompson made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Holy Cross (2-4). Malachi Alexander added 13 points and Karl Charles had 12 points and eight assists.
