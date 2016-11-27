NHL Capsules

Jimmy Hayes capped Boston's three-goal second period with his first of the season, Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots and the Bruins beat Tampa Bay 4-1 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.
Rask allowed only Victor Hedman's goal with 2:39 to play.
David Pastrnak had his team-leading 13th goal, and David Backes and Dominic Moore also scored.
Claude Julien coached his 726th game with the Bruins, tying Milt Schmidt — the oldest living member of the Hall of Fame at 98 years old — for second in team history.
Ben Bishop made 26 saves for Tampa Bay.
COYOTES 2, OILERS 1
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jamie McGinn broke a tie with 3:44 left and Mike Smith made 41 saves in Arizona's victory over Edmonton.
McGinn was left all alone in front and beat goalie Cam Talbot to the stick side.
Radim Vrbata also scored to help the Coyotes complete a home-and-home sweep. They edged the Oilers in a shootout Friday night in the desert.
The Coyotes have won three of their last four to improve to 8-10-2. Arizona is 21-0-4 against Edmonton in the last 25 meetings between the two teams.
Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers, and Talbot stopped 21 shots.
HURRICANES 3, PANTHERS 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist in a three-goal, second-period rally in Carolina's victory over Florida.
The Hurricanes ran their home winning streak to five, and ended a six-game skid against Florida.
Carolina goalie Michael Leighton stopped 31 shots in his first NHL game this season. Cam Ward started the previous nine games for Carolina.
Viktor Stalberg and Derek Ryan also scored for Carolina, with Ryan getting his first of the season.
Jonathan Marchessault and Aaron Ekblad scored for Florida.
JETS 3, PREDATORS 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 42 saves, Drew Stafford scored his first goal of the season and Winnipeg beat Nashville to end a five-game losing streak.
Hellebuyck had his second shutout of the season and fourth overall. Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry added empty-net goals for the Jets.
Rookie Juuse Saros made 21 saves for Nashville. The Predators beat Winnipeg 5-1 on Friday night in Nashville with Hellebuyck in net.
