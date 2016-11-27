Skinner has goal and assist, Hurricanes beat Panthers 3-2

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist in a three-goal, second-period rally in the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.
The Hurricanes ran their home winning streak to five, and ended a six-game skid against Florida.
Carolina goalie Michael Leighton stopped 31 shots in his first NHL game this season. Cam Ward started the previous nine games for Carolina.
Viktor Stalberg and Derek Ryan also scored for Carolina, with Ryan getting his first of the season.
Jonathan Marchessault and Aaron Ekblad scored for Florida, and Alexsander Barkov had two assists.
Florida goalie James Reimer had 24 saves.
Florida's Jaromir Jagr played in his 1,651st NHL game, tying him with Chris Chelios for fifth in NHL history. The 44-year-old Jagr had a first-period assist.
Jagr is a game behind former Pittsburgh teammate and former Hurricane Mark Recchi for fourth place. The Czech star has 1,127 assists and is eight behind former Hurricane Paul Coffey for fifth on that list.
Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.
Florida took a 2-0 lead in the first period, outshooting the Hurricanes 16-9.
Marchessault scored at 5:41 on a power play, picking up his 10th of the season when he followed Jagr's shot to beat Leighton. The goal broke Carolina's NHL-best streak of 25 consecutive penalties killed.
Ekblad followed at 9:51, with Barkov earning an assists.
Stalberg cut the lead in half at 5:21 of the second, beating Reimer glove-side.
At 7:12, Skinner tied it on a breakaway, taking a lead pass from Rask and roofing the puck past Reimer glove side. And then at 8:49, Ryan scored his first goal of the season, a power-play marker after Ryan won a faceoff.
NOTES: Florida alternate captain Jussi Jokinen played in 288 games for the Hurricanes from 2008-13. ... Carolina D Noah Hanifin played in his 100th NHL game. ... Hurricanes LW Brock McGinn (upper body) missed his second straight game, and D Klas Dahlbeck and D Ryan Murphy were healthy scratches. . Florida LW Shawn Thornton and D Dylan McIlrath were healthy extras. ... The teams will play twice more this season, both in Florida on Feb. 28 and March 21.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Visit Chicago on Tuesday night in the second of a six-game trip.
Hurricanes: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game trip.
