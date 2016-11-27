Sports

November 27, 2016 8:26 PM

Von Hofe's late 3 sparks EWU past San Francisco 96-90

The Associated Press
CHENEY, Wash.

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 32 points, Felix Von Hofe added 21 points and made a key 3-pointer with 1:44 to play and Eastern Washington beat San Francisco 96-90 on Sunday night.

The game was tied 83-83 when Von Hofe's 3-point shot sparked a 13-7 surge to seal it for the Eagles (5-2). Sir Washington added a 3-pointer and made 3 of 4 free throws, and Ty Gibson shot 4 of 4 from the line during the stretch for Eastern Washington.

Bliznyuk was 9 of 16 from the floor, made 12 of 13 free throws and had seven assists. Von Hofe was 8 of 12 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Washington finished with 21 points.

Ronnie Boyce had 27 points to lead San Francisco (4-1). Jordan Ratinho added 17 points.

The Dons shot just 14 of 22 from the line while Eastern Washington made 23 of 26 free throws.

