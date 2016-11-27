Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tom Herman now gets his chance for a Texas takeover.
Herman, who coached Houston to national prominence the last two seasons, was announced as the new Texas coach Saturday, replacing Charlie Strong, who was fired in the morning after three consecutive losing seasons.
"Longhorn football has been - and always will be - a national power, winning and playing for national championships with great pride and passion, supported by an unbelievable fan base," Herman said in statement released by Texas.
Contract details were not immediately released, and must still be approved by Texas' Board of Regents. Texas still owes Strong nearly $11 million on his original five-year guaranteed contract.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Coach Brian Kelly says he is "fully committed" to staying at Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish finished with their second-worst record in five decades. An embarrassing 45-27 loss to USC left Notre Dame with a 4-8 mark.
Kelly stated his intentions in a statement released by the school Sunday.
Yahoo Sports reported Saturday night that Kelly had reached out through representatives to explore coaching options outside Notre Dame.
The school tweeted Kelly's remarks at about 3:45 a.m. The coach said he thought he had made clear his plans to stay. He says he is not, has not and will not be interested in jobs outside Notre Dame. He remains "fully committed to leading this program in the future."
Kelly is 59-31 in seven seasons at Notre Dame — the most losses by an Irish coach. The Irish began this season ranked No. 10. They are just 15-15 under Kelly since starting 7-1 in 2014.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL
South Florida and Pittsburgh were among six teams to enter The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, matching a record for the Top 25 era.
USF and Pitt are tied for No. 24. No. 17 Stanford, No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 20 Navy and No. 22 Iowa also entered the rankings in the second-to-last regular-season poll.
This is the fourth time six teams entered the rankings in one week since 1989, when the AP poll expanded to include 25 teams.
Alabama remained a unanimous No. 1 and Ohio State was No. 2. Clemson moved up a spot to No. 3 and Washington jumped two to No. 4. Michigan dropped two to fifth after its double-overtime loss to Ohio State.
No. 6 Wisconsin was followed by Oklahoma, Penn State, Colorado and Southern California.
GREY CUP
TORONTO (AP) — Henry Burris threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ernest Jackson in overtime and the Ottawa Redblacks won the Grey Cup on Sunday night, beating the Calgary Stampeders 39-33.
The third-year Redblacks won their first Canadian Football League title, and gave Ottawa its 10th championship. The Rough Riders won the last of their seven titles in 1976, and the Senators won in 1925 and 1926.
Calgary was favored by double digits after finishing the regular season 15-2-1. The Redblacks, at 8-9-1, were the first team to finish first in a division with a losing record.
The 41-year-old Burris won the game MVP award for the second time. He also was the Grey Cup MVP with the Stampeders in 2008 in their victory over Montreal at Olympic Stadium. He was Jeff Garcia's backup with the 1998 champion Stampeders.
The Stampeders rallied from 20 points down and, after a successful onside kick, forced overtime on Rene Paredes' field goal with 10 seconds left in regulation. Bo Levi Mitchell threw three interceptions.
WOMEN'S SLALOM
KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won her sixth straight World Cup slalom Sunday after building a healthy lead in the first run at Killington.
The overall World Cup leader finished in a combined 1 minute, 27.95 seconds. Slovakia's Veronika Velez Zuzulova was 0.73 seconds behind, and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener was third in 1:28.81.
Norway's Nina Loeseth, runner-up in Saturday's giant slalom, was fourth in 1:29.29. She was 0.01 seconds ahead of Slovakia's Petra Vlhova. The top five first-run skiers finished in the same position.
Shiffrin also won the first slalom of the World Cup season in Finland. With a first in slalom and fifth in giant slalom at Killington, the American extended her World Cup lead. She has 325 points to 168 for runner-up Wendy Holdener.
Shiffrin attended Burke Mountain Academy in northern Vermont and was the clear crowd favorite. This weekend's World Cup races are the first for Killington and the first in 38 years in Vermont.
Comments