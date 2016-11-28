Sports

Meacham promoted to manage Buffalo, Blue Jays Triple-A team

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

Bobby Meacham is moving up the Toronto Blue Jays coaching ranks after being named manager of the team's Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.

Meacham spent the past three years managing Toronto's Double-A affiliate in New Hampshire. The former major league infielder has 26 years of coaching experience, including 10 as a minor-league manager.

He replaces Gary Allenson, who spent the past three seasons managing the Bisons.

Meacham previously played in Buffalo, and spent six seasons in the 1980s playing for the New York Yankees.

