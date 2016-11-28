NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook got his third straight triple-double and nearly did it by halftime, finishing with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for his NBA-leading eighth of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Monday night.
Westbrook had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists at the break and is now averaging a triple-double for the season, raising his averages to 30.9 points, 11.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds through more than a month of the season.
Enes Kanter added a season-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Steven Adams had 14 points and 10 boards in the Thunder's third straight victory.
Derrick Rose scored a season-best 30 points, but the Knicks had their six-game home winning streak snapped. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and Carmelo Anthony had 18, but shot just 4 for 19.
CELTICS 112, HEAT 104
MIAMI (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 25 points and eight assists, Avery Bradley added 18 points and Boston beat Miami.
Jae Crowder scored 17 points and Kelly Olynyk had 14 for the Celtics, who beat Miami for the fourth consecutive time. The 112 points were the most scored against the Heat this season.
Goran Dragic had 27 points and 17 assists for the Heat, setting season bests in both categories. Hassan Whiteside added 25 points and 17 rebounds, and Josh Richardson scored 12.
The Heat tied a season low for a quarter with 12 points in the second, going into halftime down 48-31. They established a season best with 42 points in the third, yet Boston maintained a double-digit lead.
JAZZ 112, TIMBERWOLVES 103
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Hill had 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead Utah over Minnesota for its third straight win.
Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Utah's top-ranked defense put the clamps on young Timberwolves stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns had 19 points and 12 rebounds but shot 8 of 18 and struggled with foul trouble. Wiggins scored 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting. All five Wolves starters were in double figures, including Zach LaVine with 28 points.
RAPTORS 122, 76ERS 95
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and set a team record by hitting all six of his 3-pointers, and Toronto extended its winning streak over Philadelphia to 13 games.
Lowry added eight assists and four rebounds. He topped the 5-for-5 mark on 3s set by several other Raptors throughout the years.
Six players scored in double figures for the Raptors (11-6), who won their third in a row.
Terrence Ross added a season-high 22 points for Toronto, including a trio of 3s, as the Raptors went 13 for 19 (69 percent) from beyond the arc.
Robert Covington led the 76ers with 20 points, going 6 for 9 from 3-point range. Jahlil Okafor had 15 points for the Sixers (4-14), who lost their fourth straight.
Philadelphia has dropped all six road games this season. The team's losing streak away from home is at 22 games dating to last season.
WIZARDS 101, KINGS 95, OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as Washington recovered after giving up a late lead and beat Sacramento in overtime.
John Wall had 19 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, but committed a career-high 11 turnovers.
Washington had a season-high 24 giveaways, but held the Kings to three points in overtime after seeing an eight-point lead evaporate over the final 5:12 of regulation.
DeMarcus Cousins had 36 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for Sacramento, which also committed its most turnovers of the season with 20.
HORNETS 104, GRIZZLIES 85
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points apiece, and Charlotte built an early lead on the way to beating Memphis.
Walker and Lamb were a combined 14 of 25 from the field, including 7 for 13 on 3-point attempts. The rest of the Hornets were 2 of 13 from outside the arc.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 14 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hornets, who won their second straight after a four-game losing streak. Lamb grabbed nine rebounds.
Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 19 points and eight rebounds. Mike Conley had 15 points before leaving in the third quarter with a lower back injury.
