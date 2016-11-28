Ex-Dodger Guerrero signs with Japan's Chunichi Dragons

Cuban infielder Alex Guerrero has signed a one-year deal with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Central league.
The deal is worth $1.3 million plus incentives, the Central League club announced on its website.
The 30-year-old, who can also play outfield, played in 117 major league games for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the 2014 and '15 seasons batting .224 with 11 home runs.
He missed most of the 2016 season with a knee injury and was released during the summer.
Guerrero was used primarily in left field and at third base with the Dodgers.
