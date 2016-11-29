Sports

November 29, 2016 9:08 AM

Nevada junior forward Foster suspended after battery arrest

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

Nevada power forward Elijah Foster has been suspended from the Wolf Pack basketball team following his arrest for contempt of court and first-degree domestic battery.

Coach Eric Musselman announced Monday that Foster has been suspended indefinitely from all basketball-related activities. He declined further comment.

Reno police officer Tim Broadway told the Reno Gazette-Journal (http://tinyurl.com/gksynfw) the contempt of court charge involves an unpaid speeding ticket in rural Esmeralda County. The battery charge is a misdemeanor.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Foster has hired a lawyer. The newspaper says he has a one-year-old son.

The junior was averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds through seven games this season. He was shooting a team-high 61.5 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Chowchilla wins on insane final play

View more video

Sports Videos