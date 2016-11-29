Delaware State takes out St John's for 1st D-I win of season

Devin Morgan scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, DeVaughn Mallory added a career-high 16 points and Delaware State upset St. John's 79-72 on Tuesday night for its second win of the season.
Delaware State snapped a 20-game losing streak against nonconference D-I opponents. The Hornets (2-5) only other win this season was against Division III-member Summit, 103-56, in their season opener.
St. John's lost its fifth straight.
Delaware State led by 15 points midway through the second half but St. John's pulled to 69-63 with 3:16 left. The Hornets scored the next seven points to go up by 13 with 49 seconds left. Kavon Waller capped the 7-0 run with a 3-pointer.
Waller had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for Delaware State, which shot 58 percent (32 of 55) from the field.
Bashir Ahmed had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. John's (2-5). Bashir Ahmed added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Federico Mussini chipped in 11.
