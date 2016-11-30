Surdich on Bowling: If you’re a little crazy, be at Bellevue on Sunday

The Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club will host its annual Crazy Holiday Doubles this Sunday, Dec. 4, at Bellevue Bowl.
You will roll three games with a twist. The first game is regular bowling, and you will receive strikes in the 3-6-9 frames. The second game will be 9-pin no-tap. The third game is 8-pin no-tap.
The tournament is open to current USBC members. You do not have to be a 500 Club member to bowl.
In this handicap tournament, you will use your highest average of your 2015-16 book; if none, then your current average of 21 games or more. Your doubles team can be all men, women or mixed.
Entry fee is $22 per bowler. Entries close Saturday, Dec. 3. Entries forms are available at Bellevue Bowl.
The club asks that you bring holiday teats to share.
Senior no-tap at Yosemite Lanes – Several Bellevue bowlers placed in the money last Friday at Yosemite Lanes’ monthly senior 9-pin no-tap in Modesto. Leading the pack was Kim Heller rolling a 300 in the first game as she took the high-game pot. Janie Schropp took second in the high-game pot in the third game. For the men, Bill Simpson, Jerry McMillian and Bob Heller placed in the high-game money.
In the high series for women, Kim Heller was first, Ladonna Stone third and Schropp fifth. The men had Bob Heller taking first and Simpson taking sixth.
The Heller bunch from Gustine scored well overall with $86 for the day.
Up next is the senior no-tap at McHenry Bowl in Modesto on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.
Shooting stars – Rolling in the Black Oak Classic league at Yosemite Lanes, Justin Decker had a 290 game. ... Bill Simpson rolled a 236 in the Bellevue Seniors. ... Nanette Waggoner had a 186 in the Monday Merchants Mixed.
Happy New Year at McHenry Bowl – McHenry Bowl will hold its annual “New Year in Paris” daytime celebration Dec. 31.
They will furnish a great buffet at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament starts at 12:30 p.m. The price is $30 for seniors, $35 for non-seniors and $15 for guests who are not bowling. Besides the buffet, you will receive party favors, prizes, money fun shots and a champagne or sparkling cider toast at 3 p.m. (midnight in Paris) to ring in the new year. You will receive an engraved champagne glass, which is yours to keep.
If you were on my list last New Year’s, I’ll be coming around to see you with a flyer. This celebration fills up fast. If you need information, call me at 209-777-1111. I will need your payment by Christmas Eve.
Remember when – The Merced/Atwater Bowling News reported on the 500/600 Clubs in their February-March 1978 issue with the following: Winners of the annual championship tournament held at Bellevue Bowl on Jan. 29 were in first place Alice Hayes, Betty Miller in second and Diana Mills taking third. Mills also won the high-game rotating trophy with a 232. JoAnn Hand was the winner of the Merced/Atwater 600 Club Championship tournament held at Bellevue Bowl. She had a scratch 600 series and for her efforts was awarded first-place prize money and a trophy.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Bruno Holte 265, Ofelia Aquino 191, Nollie Smith 177, Jessica Riley 199, Corie Baranski 193, Gene Frazier 243, Benjamin Arms 190, Diane Sousa 172, Marie Pugliese 134, Julie Egleston 220, Flora Bills 180, Leo Martinez 186.
SERIES LEADERS: Yolanda Walsh 521, Jason Duyette 561, Keith Docherty 660, Cam Clemens 696.
