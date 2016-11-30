Sports

November 30, 2016 6:16 PM

Williams scores 26; No. 19 Florida women beat Wofford 74-51

The Associated Press
OCALA, Fla.

Ronni Williams scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 19 Florida rolled to a 74-51 victory over Wofford on Wednesday night.

The Gators (5-1) bounced back from their only loss, a 73-68 setback at Northwestern on Friday.

It was Williams' second consecutive double-double effort. She was 12 of 16 from the floor, and is six shy of 1,000 career points. Eleanna Christinaki made two 3-pointers and finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Florida, which shot 53 percent. Haley Lorenzen chipped in 10 points.

Cairo Booker scored nine points and Sarah Traynor added eight for Wofford (3-3), which has lost back-to-back games by double-digits.

The Gators had a 10-point lead late in the first quarter, built a 42-20 halftime lead and cruised from there.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

