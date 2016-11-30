Robotham, Jackson lead Akron in rout of D-III Adrian, 95-41

Noah Robotham and Antino Jackson combined to score 32 points and Akron won its sixth straight, romping past Division III Adrian, 95-41 on Wednesday night.
Akron (6-1) opened with a 10-2 run and pulled away to take a 23-point lead at intermission, 44-21, and cruised to its 21st straight win at home. Keith Dambrot, now in his 13th year with the Zips, is five wins away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in Akron history.
Robotham hit 7 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, and finished with 17 points. Jackson added another 15 as the Zips shot 61.7 percent from the field (37 of 60), including 51.9 percent (14 of 27) from distance.
DaVonte Harris led Adrian with 17 points. The Bulldogs were just 14 of 56 from the field (25 percent), including 3 of 14 from three-point range.
