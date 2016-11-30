UCF clamps down on Stetson 81-45

B.J. Taylor scored 18 points, Matt Williams 16 and Central Florida defeated Stetson 81-45 on Wednesday night.
Tacko Fall, who came in leading the nation with a 78.3 field-goal percentage, made all four of his shots and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Chad Brown also scored 12 points and A.J. Davis had 11 rebounds.
The Knights (5-1) entered the game leading the American Athletic Conference in points allowed (55) and field-goal percentage defense (31.8) and bettered both marks, holding the Hatters (3-5) to 22.1 percent.
Derick Newton scored 15 points, though was only 4-of-14 shooting, for Stetson, which has lost five of its last six games.
Stetson was only 8 of 31 (25.8 percent) and UCF 5 of 21 (23.8) from the arc, but the Knights had a whopping 54-36 edge on the boards.
UCF led from the opening minute and was up 36-19 at halftime.
