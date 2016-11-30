Radford holds off VMI 74-67

Caleb Tanner made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Ed Polite Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Radford beat Virginia Military Institute 74-67 on Wednesday night.
It was tied at 39-all until Radford went on a 14-3 run to take a 53-42 lead early in the second half. Randy Phillips extended Radford's lead to 59-46 with 7:51 left but the Highlanders didn't make their next field goal until Darius Bolstad's basket at the 3:47 mark.
Adrian Rich hit a 3-pointer for VMI and QJ Peterson went 1 for 2 on the Keydets' next possession to pull to 70-65 with 39 seconds left. After Radford went 1 for 2 at the stripe, Peterson made a basket to get to 71-67. Christian Bradford sealed it with two free throws with 11 seconds left.
Donald Hicks had 11 points and five assists for Radford (3-4).
Peterson was 10 of 21 from the field and scored 28 points for VMI (1-5).
