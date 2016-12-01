Merced falls to Madera 51-35 in Lady Cougar Classic

Merced senior Raelynn Blackwell (2) runs up the court during a game against Madera in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) looks to pass the ball during a game against Madera in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
Madera senior Maria Hernandez (2) attempts to get past Merced senior Kiara Graves (34) during a game in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
Merced head coach Rob Pierce speaks with Merced senior Donya Pierce (22) during a game against Madera in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
Merced senior Donya Pierce (22) run up the court during a game against Madera in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
Merced senior Kiara Graves (34) pulls in a rebound during a game against Madera in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
Merced head coach Rob Pierce looks on during a game against Madera in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) attempts a layup during a game against Madera in the Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. The Coyotes beat the Bears 51-35.
