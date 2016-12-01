Powell's 7 3s lead Seton Hall to 95-71 win over Columbia

Myles Powell had a career-high seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts to score 21 points and lead Seton Hall to a 95-71 win over Columbia on Thursday night.
Angel Delgado had 19 points and Desi Rodriguez and Khadeen Carrington 17 apiece for the Pirates (5-2), who shot 58.5 percent from the field (38 of 65). Delgado had 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season as Seton Hall had a 37-23 advantage on the boards.
Mike Smith scored 23 points for the Lions (3-4), who were outscored 46-20 in the paint.
Smith had 14 points and Lukas Meisner scored all 11 of his points in the first half when Columbia shot 50 percent to stay within 47-37.
Seton Hall shot 63 percent (19 of 30) in the second half while Columbia shot 36 percent and fell behind by as many as 27.
Comments