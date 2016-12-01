NHL Capsules

Aleksander Barkov scored on a breakaway 2:04 into overtime, lifting Florida to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night and giving interim coach Tom Rowe his first victory with the Panthers.
Florida, playing its second game with Rowe, had lost its last two games. Detroit was 3-0-1 after losing four straight and nine of 11.
The Red Wings went ahead 1:23 into the game when Henrik Zetterberg scored on their first shot, ending a six-game drought. But they struggled on offense the rest of the night.
Florida's Vincent Trocheck had a goal negated late in the opening period when Detroit coach Jeff Blashill challenged that Panthers defenseman Jason Demers was offside. Demers made up for it by scoring with 1:45 left in the first, pulling the Panthers into a tie on a shot that was redirected off Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser.
BLUES 5, LIGHTNING 4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored three goals and Kevin Shattenkirk added two as St. Louis earned its third straight win.
The Blues have won six straight at home. Jake Allen made 22 saves while improving to 12-3-3.
Tampa Bay lost its season-high fourth consecutive game.
Tarasenko, who leads the team with 13 goals, recorded his fourth career hat trick. He scored twice in the game's opening 9:37 to stake his team to a 2-0 lead.
Cedric Paquette scored twice for the Lightning, who have been outscored 19-9 during their four-game skid. Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson also scored.
SABRES 4, RANGERS 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals in the third period, and the Sabres earned their second straight victory.
Buffalo's winning streak coincides with the return of Eichel, who missed the first 21 games with a high ankle sprain. The 20-year-old center had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 5-4 win in Ottawa on Tuesday and has recorded a point in seven straight games dating to last season.
Johan Larsson and Brian Gionta also scored for Buffalo. Anders Nilsson made 22 saves while subbing for starting goaltender Robin Lehner, who is day to day with a hip injury.
Ryan McDonagh, Rick Nash and Marc Staal scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves.
PENGUINS 6, STARS 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, leading the Penguins to the win.
Crosby scored his league-leading 16th goal in the second period and assisted on Conor Sheary's sixth as Pittsburgh scored three goals in the final 4 minutes. Eric Fehr's third of the season was the 100th of his career and Patric Hornqvist's seventh came on the power play.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves for Pittsburgh. Fleury, who won for the first time in five starts, has six wins in his last nine home games.
Tyler Seguin and Devin Shore scored for Dallas. Antti Niemi, playing in his 400th career game, stopped 34 shots.
The Stars have lost three straight and seven of their last 10.
BLACKHAWKS 4, DEVILS 3, OT
CHICAGO (AP) — Marian Hossa scored his team-leading 12th goal through a screen at 1:31 of overtime, lifting the Blackhawks to the win.
Hossa's shot through traffic from high in the slot beat Cory Schneider on the glove side, moments after New Jersey's Mike Cammalleri hit the post on a prime chance against Corey Crawford.
Travis Zajac had three goals for New Jersey, including the tying score at 8:49 of the third. Schneider made 29 stops in the Devils' fourth straight loss.
Artem Anisimov, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Marcus Kruger scored in the second period for Western Conference-leading Chicago, which has won two in a row and three of four overall. Crawford finished with 30 saves.
BLUE JACKETS 3, AVALANCHE 2
DENVER (AP) — Boone Jenner scored the winning goal with 11:03 remaining, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots and the Blue Jackets beat the slumping Avalanche.
Jenner knocked in his third goal of the season on a no-look pass from Cam Atkinson after a turnover deep in Colorado's end. Brandon Saad and Nick Foligno staked the Blue Jackets to a 2-0 lead with first-period goals.
Blake Comeau scored in the second period and Samuel Henley followed with his first NHL goal as the Avalanche rallied. Comeau nearly tied the game with 2:09 remaining when he tipped in a shot. But the officials reviewed the play and waved off the goal after ruling he knocked it in with a high stick.
The Avalanche dropped to 0-3-1 on their current homestand.
KINGS 4, COYOTES 3
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lewis scored off a turnover with 4:05 left and Los Angeles held on for the win.
Jordan Nolan scored his first two goals of the season for the Kings, and Anze Kopitar added two assists to help Los Angeles win for the sixth time in seven games. Jeff Zatkoff made 29 saves.
Martin Hanzal scored twice for the Coyotes in the first period. Mike Smith had 29 saves, but gave up two goals in the final seven minutes.
The Coyotes pulled Smith for an extra attacker for the last 1:34, but couldn't draw even.
ISLANDERS 3, CAPITALS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shane Prince, Brock Nelson and Jason Chimera produced three goals in less than 4 1/2 minutes of the third period, leading the Islanders to their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and 40th of his NHL career.
New York entered with the fewest points in the Eastern Conference, including just one victory in eight road games, and was playing the second half of a back-to-back, while Washington was coming off a four-day break.
But Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals went 0 for 6 on the power play, making that once-vaunted unit 0 for 10 over the team's past two games, both losses.
BRUINS 2, HURRICANES 1, SO
BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Spooner and David Pastrnak scored in a shootout, lifting Boston to the win.
Jeff Skinner's bid to extend the shootout fell short when he was stopped by Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin. Skinner also was turned away by Khudobin on a breakaway in the closing seconds of overtime.
Khudobin pumped his fists after earning his first win of the season.
Torey Krug scored in the third period for Boston, and Khudobin finished with 29 saves. Pastrnak made a pair of dekes and slipped the puck past Cam Ward for the winning goal.
Jacob Slavin scored in the shootout for Carolina, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Ward made 34 saves.
FLYERS 3, SENATORS 2, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux scored his second goal of the game 40 seconds into overtime, sending Philadelphia to the road win.
Michael Del Zotto also scored, and Steve Mason made 19 saves. The Flyers have won three in a row to improve to 12-10-3.
Mike Hoffman and Ryan Dzingel scored for Ottawa, and Mike Condon made 29 saves. The Senators dropped to 14-8-2.
OILERS 6, JETS 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Letestu and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals and an assist, powering Edmonton to the victory.
The Oilers went 3 for 4 on the power play, including Letestu's goals. Patrick Maroon and Benoit Pouliot also scored, and Connor McDavid had three assists.
Jets rookie Patrik Laine had two power-play goals to lift his overall season total to 15, a goal behind Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the NHL lead. Bryan Little also scored for Winnipeg.
Cam Talbot made 21 saves for his 12th win of the season. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 of the 29 shots he faced before Michael Hutchinson came in to make four saves in just over 12 minutes of relief.
