Marlins offer contracts to All-Stars Ozuna, Ramos

The Miami Marlins have offered 2017 contracts to All-Stars Marcell Ozuna and A.J. Ramos, along with their four other arbitration-eligible players.
The others are right-handers Tom Koehler and David Phelps, and infielders Adeiny Hechavarria and Derek Dietrich.
The moves before Friday night's deadline were expected. President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill has said the Marlins want to keep their core of young talent together. Any players not tendered contracts would have become free agents.
Ozuna, an outfielder, hit .266 with 23 homers and 76 RBIs this year. Ramos had 40 saves and a 2.81 ERA.
