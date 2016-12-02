Tulsa Union tops Norman North 57-43 for ninth state title

Tulsa University commitment Shamari Brooks ran for three touchdowns, and Tulsa Union defeated Norman North 57-43 Friday night in the Class 6A-1 title game for its ninth state title and first since 2011.
C.J. Moore caught touchdown passes of 11, 8 and 39 yards from Grady Davenport for Union. The Redskins led 29-7 at halftime and controlled most of the game at the University of Tulsa.
Norman North's Brandon Marquardt threw four touchdown passes, including scoring strikes of 16 and 28 yards to Drake Stoops, son of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops. Collin Klein caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Marquardt and Charlie Kolar caught a 35-yarder.
Norman North was unbeaten and ranked No. 1, and defeated Union 30-27 on Oct. 14 in Norman earlier in the season.
Either Union or Jenks has won the past 21 state titles.
