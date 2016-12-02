Chowchilla falls to Selma 39-7 in Division IV Championship

Selma players celebrate their 39-7 win over the Chowchilla Redskins in the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Chowchilla senior running back Ronnie Reyes (18) junior running back Asa Shields (27) senior running back Jayson Cantrell (2) and sophomore quarterback Cody Woolsey (7) walk out for the coin toss during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla senior running back Ronnie Reyes (18) rushes along the sideline during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma running back Jordan Dominguez (34) rushes for a touchdown during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla sophomore quarterback Cody Woolsey (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma head coach Matt Logue speaks with quarterback Junior Ramirez (11) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla junior Justin Cantrell (8) tackles Selma wide receiver Tiveon Stroud (1) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma wide receiver Tiveon Stroud (1) runs along the sideline for a touchdown during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla sophomore quarterback Cody Woolsey (7) throws a pass during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
A pass sails through the hands of Selma running back Joel Aranda (6) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma running back Jordan Dominguez (34) rushes during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma head coach Matt Logue looks on during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla sophomore Jesus Flores, 16, plays the drums during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma wide receiver Tiveon Stroud (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla senior running back Ronnie Reyes (18) is stopped by the Selma defense during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla fans cheer on the Redskins during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla head coach Alex Pittz looks on during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla senior running back Carlos Iniguez (24) rushes during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma running back Joel Aranda (6) rushes during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Selma fans cheer on the Bears during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Chowchilla at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
Chowchilla junior running back Asa Shields (27) rushes during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game against Selma at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
A pass intended for Chowchilla senior tight end Wyatt Sparkman (32), left, is broken up by Selma defensive back Nico Herrera (32), right, during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The Bears beat the Redskins 39-7.
The Selma bench celebrates their 39-7 win over the Chowchilla Redskins in the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Chowchilla sophomore tight end Luciano Manzo (30) walks across the field after losing to Selma 39-7 during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Selma head coach Matt Logue jogs across the field after the Bears beat the Chowchilla Redskins 39-7 in the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Chowchilla head coach Alex Pittz watches as Selma celebrates a 39-7 win over the Redskins during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Chowchilla junior running back Damon Perry (23) looks on as Selma celebrates a 39-7 win over the Redskins during the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Chowchilla senior tight end Wyatt Sparkman (32) looks to head coach Alex Pittz after losing 39-7 to Selma in the Central Section CIF Division IV Championship game at Selma High School in Selma, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
