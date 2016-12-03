Alabama LB Hamilton likely out for season with knee injury

Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton will likely miss the playoffs with a knee injury.
Hamilton hurt his right knee at the end of the first half of No. 1 Alabama's 54-16 win over No. 15 Florida in Saturday's Southeastern Conference championship game. He was on crutches after the game, and coach Nick Saban said Hamilton is "probably out for the year."
The Tide starter was helped to the locker room immediately after the play. Hamilton appeared to land awkwardly while defending a pass, clutching his knee and pounding the turf with his hand immediately after the play.
He was replaced by Rashaan Evans.
Hamilton entered the game as Alabama's No. 2 tackler with 63 stops. He returned an interception 40 yards to set up a Tide field goal in the first quarter. Hamilton said he would get more tests on his knee after returning to Tuscaloosa.
Alabama is already playing without Eddie Jackson, who broke a leg early in the season.
