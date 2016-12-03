Gubrud's 3 TDs leads EWU by Central Arkansas 31-14 in FCS

Gage Gubrud threw for 449 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score to lead second-seeded Eastern Washington to a 31-14 win over Central Arkansas in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
Carlos Blackman and Antwon Wells had short touchdown runs early in the second quarter before the Eagles scored 21 points in the last five minutes to lead 21-14 at the half.
Gubrud's 1-yard run capped a 95-yard drive, and a fumble gave EWU a short field for a 19-yard TD reception for Cooper Kupp that tied it. Just 14 seconds before the break, Kupp hauled in his 10th pass, a 6-yard touchdown. Kupp, who sat out the second half with a shoulder injury, had 95 yards in receptions and is just 18 from the all-college record of 6,177.
Gubrud completed a school record 47 of 64 passes.
The Eagles (11-1) are home next Saturday against Richmond, which upset seventh-seeded North Dakota, which shared the Big Sky Conference title with Eastern Washington.
Central Arkansas (10-3) had 244 yards of total offense, 86 after its second touchdown, as Eastern held the ball for almost 39 minutes.
Kendrick Bourne had 13 catches for 126 yards and Shaq Hill added a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Comments