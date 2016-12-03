Freeman has 22 points, 11 boards; Rutgers beats Morgan State

Deshawn Freeman had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rutgers past Morgan State 72-58 on Saturday night.
It was Freeman's fifth double-double this season. C.J. Gettys added 15 points for Rutgers (7-1). Nigel Johnson had 12 points and Mike Williams chipped in 10 points.
Tiwian Kendley had 26 points and Phillip Carr had 15 points for Morgan State (2-6).
Coming off the first loss of the season at Miami on Wednesday night, Rutgers appeared to be in a malaise at the start.
Morgan States jumped out to a seven-point lead three times in the first half, but after a 19-12 lead, Rutgers went on a 13-0 run to make it 25-19 with 4:27 left in the first half.
Rutgers led by as many as 15, leading 46-31 with 13:46 to go.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are 6-0 at home for the first time since 2010-11 and have already matched their victory total (seven) for the entire 2015-16 campaign with their first game in December.
Morgan State: Phillip Carr continued his defensive dominance to start the season. After being named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week on Nov. 28, the junior forward had three blocks against Rutgers.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host Central Connecticut State on Tuesday.
Morgan State: The Bears return home to host Manhattan on Tuesday.
