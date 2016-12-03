Gardner-Webb beats VMI 86-68

Tyrell Nelson scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds as Gardner-Webb beat VMI 86-68 on Saturday night.
Nelson was 9 of 14 from the field for the Bulldogs (4-4). Laquincy Rideau and Jamaal Robateau added 17 points apiece. Robateau sank four 3-pointers.
Robateau made two 3-pointers early in the second half that helped extend the Bulldogs' 12-point halftime lead to 62-43 with 14:49 to play. VMI cut the gap to 11, 74-63, with 6:28 left but Rideau and Brandon Miller hit layups and Liam O'Reilly sank a pair of free throws to open it up again, 80-63, with 3:43 remaining and VMI never threatened after that.
David Efianayi sank a jumper that gave the Bulldogs a 20-10 lead early in the first period and they stretched it to 49-37 at the break.
Trey Chapman scored a career-high 22 points for the Keydets (1-6). Julian Eleby had five 3-pointers for 15 points.
