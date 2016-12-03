Lindsey scores 19 as Northwestern beats DePaul 80-64

Scottie Lindsey scored 19 points and Vic Law had 16 as Northwestern beat DePaul 80-64 on Saturday.
Gavin Skelly added 15 points and Sanjay Lumpkin had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-2), who have won three straight.
Derrick Wood scored 15 points and Joe Hanel and Billy Garrett Jr. added 11 apiece for DePaul, which saw its three-game winning streak end. The Blue Demons (4-2) shot just 33 percent from the field and went 2 for 20 from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats had little trouble despite losing their starting center earlier in the week. Freshman Barret Benson started in place of Dererk Pardon, who is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the non-conference schedule after undergoing surgery on his non-shooting hand. Pardon, who averages 6.9 points and 7.0 rebounds, was injured Monday in a victory over Wake Forest.
Benson had five points in foul trouble in his first career start. Skelly also helped inside and was 5 of 7 from the field.
DePaul outscored the Wildcats 46-26 in the second half.
Northwestern led 54-18 at halftime after shooting 54 percent from the field to DePaul's 24 percent. Lindsey led all scorers with 16 points and was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats, who led by as much as 38 before the break.
The Wildcats opened the game with a 32-8 lead before Hanel's layup ended a 25-2 Wildcats run.
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern continues solid non-conference play as it aims for its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning a school-record 20 games last season. The Wildcats upset then-No. 22 Texas on Nov. 21, and their two losses were by a combined six points to No. 18 Butler and Notre Dame.
DePaul, which went 9-22 last season, lost its first road game after edging Missouri State and Drake by two points apiece.
UP NEXT
DePaul hosts Lamar on Tuesday.
Northwestern faces New Orleans on Dec. 11.
Comments