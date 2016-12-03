New Hampshire grabs win in final minute over Holy Cross

Daniel Dion scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers to help New Hampshire outlast Holy Cross 56-53 on Saturday night.
New Hampshire battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit to take a late second half lead. However Karl Charles tied the game at 51 for Holy Cross after a pair of free throws with 1:51 left.
After over a minute with no scoring, New Hampshire finally broke through when Tanner Leissner took a pass from Jaleen Smith and drilled a 3 for a 54-51 lead. Another Charles basket cut it to one, but two Dion free throws with 13 seconds left iced it.
Leissner finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (5-3); Iba Camara added eight points and 14 rebounds.
Charles led the Crusaders (3-5) with 16 points.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well, with New Hampshire holding a 41.7 to 35.2 edge in overall percentage.
