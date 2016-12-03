Portland State beats Rio Grande Valley 87-74

De'Sean Parsons scored 20 points with six assists and a career-high five steals and Portland State used a big second-half run to beat Utah-Rio Grande Valley 87-74 on Saturday night for coach Tyler Geving's 100th career win.
Calaen Robinson scored 20 points, Deontae North scored a career-high 15 and Bryce Canda added 14 for the Vikings (3-3), who made 13 of 22 3-pointers (59.1 percent).
Trailing 35-33 at halftime, Nick Dixson made a layup, Lew Stallworth hit a 3 and the Vaqueros took a 43-39 lead early in the second half. Portland State rallied to a 61-55 lead on an 11-0 run capped by Parsons' dunk and led by 17 after his layup with 4:47 to play.
Dixon scored 19 points and Antonio Green added 16 for the Vaqueros (2-7).
Geving is 100-120 in his eighth season at Portland State. The only other 100-win coach is Sharkey Nelson (162-156 in 12 seasons, 1953-65).
