Indiana State comes back to edge Utah State 62-61

T.J. Bell scored a layup in a crowd under the basket with two seconds remaining as Indiana State rallied to edge Utah State 62-61 Saturday night as part of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge.
Utah State threw up a running 3-point attempt that missed as time expired.
Brenton Scott finished with 18, including four clutch 3-pointers late in the game, to lead the comeback for Indiana State (3-4). Bell finished with three points and the game-winner was his only basket.
Shane Rector paced Utah State (3-3) with 14 points, Jalen Moore and Koby McEwen added 13 apiece. Moore has scored in double figures in 20 straight games.
Matt Van Scyoc completed a four-point play (a 3-pointer and a foul shot) to tie at 58 with 2:07 left.
The last time Utah State faced Indiana State (1972-73) Jalen Moore's father, Jimmy Moore, was one of the leading scorers with 18 points.
Comments