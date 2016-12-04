Hirscher leads France challenge in WCup giant slalom 1st run

It was course specialist Marcel Hirscher vs. the home France team in the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom on Sunday.
Austria's Hirscher, who won four of the past five GS races at Val d'Isere, was .01 second faster than Mathieu Faivre on a calm, sunny morning.
Two more Frenchmen, Thomas Fanara and Victor Muffat-Jeandet, were the only other racers within one second of Hirscher's time of 1 minute, 11.62.
France team leader Alexis Pinturault was sixth fastest, with 1.08 to make up on Hirscher in the afternoon second run.
Pinturault won the season-opening GS at Soelden, Austria, where five-time defending World Cup overall champion Hirscher was second.
Ted Ligety of the United States was ninth, trailing by 1.37 on a course where he won in 2010.
In his return to racing amid a dispute with Norway's ski federation, Henrik Kristoffersen was 1.61 back in 13th.
Kristoffersen, the World Cup slalom winner last season, skipped a slalom at Levi, Finland, last month to protest being blocked from wearing the helmet of a personal sponsor. The dispute is due in court.
Two American racers, David Chodounsky and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, edged into the top 30 to earn a second run and potentially earn World Cup points.
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, who is tied with Hirscher atop the overall standings after four races, did not finish his run after winning the downhill and super-G this weekend.
Comments