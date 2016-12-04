Eastern Michigan, Old Dominion to meet in Bahamas Bowl

BAHAMAS BOWL
Eastern Michigan (7-5, Mid-American Conference) vs. Old Dominion (9-3, Conference USA), Dec. 23, 1 p.m.
LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas
TOP PLAYERS
Eastern Michigan: RB Ian Eriksen, 741 yards rushing, 9 touchdowns.
Old Dominion: QB David Washington, 2,648 passing yards, 28 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles went 2-3 in their last five games, and outscored opponents by a single point this season — 365-364.
Old Dominion: Washington came to Old Dominion as a quarterback, became a wide receiver as a sophomore, then returned to QB.
LAST TIME
Old Dominion 38, Eastern Michigan 34. (Sept. 5, 2015)
BOWL HISTORY
Eastern Michigan: First appearance in the Bahamas Bowl, second appearance in a bowl — the other coming in 1987.
Old Dominion: First bowl appearance.
