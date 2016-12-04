Sports

December 4, 2016 9:51 AM

NC Central and Grambling State in Celebration Bowl rematch

The Associated Press

Grambling State (10-1, SWAC) vs North Carolina Central (9-2, MEAC), Dec. 17, noon EST

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Grambling State: QB Devante Kincade is the SWAC offensive player of the year.

North Carolina Central: QB Malcolm Bell, 2,191 passing yards, touchdowns; 544 rushing yards, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Grambling State: Overcame a 17-0 halftime deficit to beat Alcorn State in the SWAC championship game. Won its league games by an average of 31.7 points.

North Carolina Central: Earned its third straight conference title and first FCS national ranking. Central shared the title in the previous two seasons.

LAST TIME

Grambling State 45, North Carolina Central 14, Sept. 21, 1985.

BOWL HISTORY

Grambling State: 1-0.

North Carolina Central: First.

