The Latest: Bears rookie Floyd back from injury

The Latest on Week 13 of the NFL season: (all times Eastern):
12:30 p.m.
Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd is active for their game against San Francisco just two weeks after he was removed from a loss against the New York Giants on a stretcher.
Floyd was sidelined by a concussion that sent him to a hospital for evaluation. Floyd, this year's No. 9 overall pick out of Georgia, has five sacks and a fumble recovery in eight games.
Offensive lineman Josh Sitton also is active for the Bears after being sidelined by an ankle injury.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago
---
12:00 p.m.
The NFL's 13th Sunday gets underway with eight early afternoon games highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons lead the NFC South by one game over Tampa Bay, which plays at San Diego in a late afternoon game. The Chiefs are in second place in the AFC West, a game behind the Raiders, who host the Bills in a late afternoon game.
The other 1 p.m. starts are: Detroit at New Orleans, Los Angeles at New England, Denver at Jacksonville, Houston at chilly Green Bay, Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Miami at Baltimore and San Francisco at Chicago.
The other late games are Giants at Pittsburgh and Washington at Arizona. Carolina plays Seattle Sunday night, with Indianapolis at the Jets Monday.
