Rennes goes 4th in France after beating Saint-Etienne 2-0

Rennes' players needed time to shoot on target before Paul-Georges Ntep scored his first French league goal this season and inspired the Brittany side to a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
Rennes, which climbed to fourth, dominated the first half but missed several chances. Christian Gourcuff's team was more efficient after the interval, with Kamil Grosicki making it 2-0 in added time after Ntep had put the hosts in front in the 54th minute.
Yoann Gourcuff had been denied at 0-0 while Ntep and Adrien Hunou both missed chances. Rennes' efforts were finally rewarded when France international Ntep went inside the box, dribbled past defender Kevin Theophile-Catherine and fired a low shot at the near post.
Grosicki then scored a possible goal of the season with a superb finish from Ludovic Baal's cross. The Polish forward connected with the ball just inside the area and flicked it into the top right corner.
Rennes trails leader Monaco by nine points and has five more than Saint-Etienne.
Nice will reclaim top spot if it does not lose against Toulouse at home later Sunday.
