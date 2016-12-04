Siemian, Clowney, AJ Green among NFL inactives

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green were among the most prominent players on the inactive list Sunday.
All three had been ruled out earlier in the week.
Siemian sprained his left foot in a loss to Kansas City last weekend in which he threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns. The injury paved the way for rookie Paxton Lynch to make his second career start Sunday at Jacksonville.
Clowney was ruled out for Houston's game against Green Bay because of elbow and wrist injuries. The Texans said Saturday he would be sidelined for the first time this season.
Green was sidelined for Cincinnati's game against Philadelphia, missing his second straight game with a hamstring injury. It's still unclear whether he will play againt his season.
Kansas City wide receiver Jeremy Maclin missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury. Maclin was ruled out Friday for the Chiefs' game in Atlanta, despite practicing this week.
In afternoon games, the Bills were without tight end Charles Clay because of the birth of his child, while wide receivers Robert Woods and Percy Harvin were out with injuries.
Pittsburgh was missing kicker Chris Boswell, who had an abdominal issue pop up Friday. The Steelers signed well-traveled Randy Bullock to fill in against the Giants.
The full list of each team's inactive players for Sunday's games:
---
WASHINGTON AT ARIZONA
Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Rashad Ross, RB Matt Jones, CB Dashaun Phillips, DL A.J. Francis, DE Anthony Lanier, TE Jordan Reed.
Cardinals: WR Marquis Bundy, S Tyrann Mathieu, LB Sio Moore, OG Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Ed Stinson, DT Robert Nkemdiche.
---
TAMPA BAY AT SAN DIEGO
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, S Chris Conte, OL Josh Allen, OL Evan Smith, T Leonard Wester, DT John Hughes III, DL DaVonte Lambert.
Chargers: CB Brandon Flowers, RB Ronnie Hillman, TE Asante Cleveland, LB Jatavis Brown, C Max Turek, T Tyreek Burwell, WR Geremy Davis.
---
NEW YORK GIANTS AT PITTSBURGH
Giants: QB Josh Johnson, WR Tavarres King, S Nat Berhe, DE Owa Odighizuwa, G Adam Gettis, G Justin Pugh, LB Mark Herzlich.
Steelers: K Chris Boswell, QB Zach Mettenberger, RB DeAngelo Williams, RB Daryl Richardson, OT Brian Mihalik, TE Xavier Grimble, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey.
---
BUFFALO AT OAKLAND
Bills: QB Cardale Jones, TE Charles Clay, WR Robert Woods, WR Percy Harvin, CB Ronald Darby, TE Logan Thomas, DL Jerel Worthy.
Raiders: QB Connor Cook, CB Antonio Hamilton, RB DeAndre Washington, DT Darius Latham, OL Denver Kirkland, LB Shilique Calhoun, DT Stacy McGee
---
KANSAS CITY AT ATLANTA
Chiefs: WR Jeremy Maclin, QB Tyler Bray, CB Phillip Gaines, RB Knile Davis, LB Dadi Nicolas, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis.
Falcons: S Sharrod Neasman, RB Terron Ward, CB Deji Olatoye, CB Bidi Wreh-Wilson, C Trevor Robinson, OG Wes Schweitzer, DE Adrian Clayborn.
---
LOS ANGELES AT NEW ENGLAND
Rams: WR Tavon Austin, DE Robert Quinn, OL Rodger Saffold, QB Sean Mannion, DB Steve Williams, TE Temarrick Hemingway, LT Pace Murphy.
Patriots: WR Matt Slater, S Jordan Richards, DL Woodrow Hamilton, RB D.J. Foster, T LaAdrian Waddle, DL Darius KIlgo , CB Justin Coleman.
---
PHILADELPHIA AT CINCINNATI
Eagles: RB Ryan Mathews, DE Steven Means, OL Josh Andrews, G Dillon Gordon, T Halapoulivaata Vaitai, DT Taylor Hart, WR Jordan Matthews.
Bengals: QB Jeff Driskel, WR A.J. Green, S Derron Smith, LS Clark Harris, G Christian Westerman, TE C.J. Uzomah, DE Wallace Gilberry.
---
MIAMI AT BALTIMORE
Dolphins: CB Jordan Lucas, CB Xavien Howard, C Mike Puncey, LB Jelani Jenkins, T Bryce Harris, TE Thomas Duarte, WR Rashawn Scott.
Ravens: TE Crockett Gillmore, OL Alex Lewis, RB Javorius Allen, RB Lorezno Taliaferro, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, LB Lamalei Correa, OL Ryan Jensen.
---
DENVER AT JACKSONVILLE
Broncos: QB Trevor Siemian, WR Marlon Brown, CB Lorenzo Doss, WR Benny Fowler, LS Casey Kreiter, G Connor McGovern, G Billy Turner.
Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, CB Josh Johnson, RB Chris Ivory, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, DE Jared Odrick, TE Julius Thomas, WR Allen Hurns.
---
DETROIT AT NEW ORLEANS
Lions: LB DeAndre Levy, LB Tahir Whitehead, OT Cornelius Lucas, G Joe Dahl, QB Jake Rudock, S Don Carey, WR Marvin Jones.
Saints: T Terron Armstead, WR Jake Lampman, DB De'Vante Harris, RB Marcus Murphy, RB Daniel Lasco, OL Landon Turner, LB Sam Barrington.
---
SAN FRANCISCO at CHICAGO
49ers: QB Christian Ponder, CB Marcus Cromartie, RB Mike Davis, LB Aaron Lynch, DT Tony Jerod-Eddie, OL John Theus, TE Je-Ron Hamm.
Bears: QB Jay Cutler, WR Eddie Royal, DB De'Vante Bausby, DB Deiondre Hall, S Adrian Amos, OL Cornelius Edison, DL Jonathan Bullard.
---
HOUSTON AT GREEN BAY
Texans: DE Jadeveon Clowney, OLB John Simon, WR Jaelen Strong, RB Tyler Ervin, QB Tom Savage, OL Josh Walker, OL Oday Aboushi.
Packers: WR Trevor Davis, CB Makinton Dorleant, LB Blake Martinez, LB Kyler Fackrell, OL T.J. Lang, OL JC Tretter, DL Christian Ringo.
