Young scores 20 as No. 1 Notre Dame routs Valparaiso 114-54

Freshman Jackie Young scored 20 points to lead six Notre Dame players in double figures as the top-ranked Fighting Irish routed Valparaiso 114-54 on Sunday.
Despite hitting 1 of 8 from the field to start the game, the Irish (8-0) scored the first 26 points. During that stretch, Valparaiso attempted five shots while committing 10 turnovers.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 points in the decisive first half as the Irish raced to a 72-23 halftime lead. The 72 points tied a school record for most points in a half. Notre Dame hit 30 of 42 shots (71.4 percent) from the field in the opening 20 minutes and 48 of 75 from the field (64 percent) for the game.
Ogunbowale finished with 18 for the Irish, Marina Mabrey scored 16, freshman Erin Boley added 15, Brianna Turner chipped in 13 and Kathryn Westbeld had 10.
Valparaiso (4-4) was led by Dani Franklin, who scored 18 points as the Crusaders were limited to 22 of 58 from the field (37.9 percent). Valparaiso committed 31 turnovers and Notre Dame pounced. The Irish held a 50-14 advantage in points off turnovers. Notre Dame also outscored Valparaiso 70-16 in the paint.
The 114 points Notre Dame scored fell shy of the school record of 128, which the Irish scored against Mercer in 2011 and Saint Francis in 2012.
BIG PICTURE
Valparaiso: Before Sunday's game, Valparaiso had not had a winning record this late in the season since 2008-09.
Notre Dame: A challenging stretch awaits the Irish as they host Connecticut next, then embark on a string of six consecutive road games. After Wednesday, Notre Dame will not play at home again until Jan. 5.
UP NEXT
Valparaiso: After playing on consecutive days, the Crusaders get a bit of a rest, not playing again until Saturday when they host Grace College. Valparaiso faces another quick turnaround, however, when it travels to face Indiana on Sunday.
Notre Dame: The Irish host No. 2 Connecticut on Wednesday in a matchup of national powers.
