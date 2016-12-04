Middle Tennessee, Hawaii to meet in Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee State (8-4, Conference USA) vs. Hawaii (6-7, Mountain West), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET.
LOCATION: Honolulu
TOP PLAYERS:
Middle Tennessee State: QB Brent Stockstill, 2,801 yards passing, 27 touchdowns.
Hawaii: WR Marcus Kemp, 70 receptions, 1,086 yards, 7 TDs
NOTABLE:
Middle Tennessee State: The Blue Raiders rank eighth nationally with 516 yards of offense per game and have scored 483 points. But MTSU has given up 413 points. Still, the Blue Raiders were 5-2 on the road in 2016.
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors gave up an MWC-worst 487 points. But they won their last two games to become bowl-eligible, and they'll be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2010.
LAST TIME: Hawaii 35, MTSU 35-14 (1993).
BOWL HISTORY:
Middle Tennessee: First appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 10th overall bowl bid.
Hawaii: Seventh appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 11th bowl trip overall.
