December 4, 2016 12:46 PM

Middle Tennessee, Hawaii to meet in Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee State (8-4, Conference USA) vs. Hawaii (6-7, Mountain West), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Honolulu

TOP PLAYERS:

Middle Tennessee State: QB Brent Stockstill, 2,801 yards passing, 27 touchdowns.

Hawaii: WR Marcus Kemp, 70 receptions, 1,086 yards, 7 TDs

NOTABLE:

Middle Tennessee State: The Blue Raiders rank eighth nationally with 516 yards of offense per game and have scored 483 points. But MTSU has given up 413 points. Still, the Blue Raiders were 5-2 on the road in 2016.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors gave up an MWC-worst 487 points. But they won their last two games to become bowl-eligible, and they'll be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2010.

LAST TIME: Hawaii 35, MTSU 35-14 (1993).

BOWL HISTORY:

Middle Tennessee: First appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 10th overall bowl bid.

Hawaii: Seventh appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 11th bowl trip overall.

