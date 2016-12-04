Sports

December 4, 2016 12:46 PM

Lobos to face UTSA Roadrunners in Dec. 17 New Mexico Bowl

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The New Mexico Lobos will face UT San Antonio in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Dec. 17.

The matchup was announced Sunday by bowl officials.

New Mexico (8-4) will be playing its 13th bowl game in school history and its fourth New Mexico Bowl. The Lobos previously appeared in the 2006, 2007 and 2015 games.

UTSA (6-6) matched the NCAA record for the fastest program to reach a bowl game — equaling South Alabama (2014) and Georgia State (2015), who both earned bowl berths in their sixth season.

It will mark the third meeting of the schools.

The Roadrunners beat the Lobos 21-13 in August 2014 in Albuquerque and New Mexico won 21-9 two months later at the Alamodome.

