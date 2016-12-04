NHL Capsules

Paul Byron scored the clinching goal in the fourth round of the shootout, and the Montreal Canadiens avoided a winless swing through California with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist for the Canadiens, who won for just the second time in seven road games. Montreal had only one win in its previous 11 games in California before scoring three times in the four-round shootout.
Alexander Radulov and Andrew Shaw also scored and Carey Price made 27 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens.
Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist apiece for the Kings, who lost for only the second time in eight games. Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots.
FLYERS 4, PREDATORS 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored two power-play goals and Philadelphia beat Nashville to win its fifth consecutive game.
Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Nashville, the Flyers earned their second road victory in two days against a Central Division team. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.
The Predators lost in regulation for only the second time in 12 home games this season.
Simmonds, who leads the Flyers with 13 goals, scored twice against what had been a stingy Nashville penalty-killing unit at home. The Predators did not allow a power-play goal in their first 10 home games, but have given up three in their last two games.
RED WINGS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Danny DeKeyser scored 1:02 into overtime to give Detroit a victory over New York.
Mike Green scored twice and Henrik Zetterberg had a goal and assist for Detroit, which improved to 4-1-2 in its last seven games. Peter Mrazek stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0-2 in his past five starts.
Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Josh Bailey scored for New York, which had won a season-high three straight. Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves.
Detroit's Frans Nielsen had an assist while facing his former team for the first time since leaving the Islanders for a six-year, $31.5 million deal with the Red Wings last summer. The 32-year-old Danish center was selected by the Islanders in the third round of the 2002 draft and had 119 goals and 230 assists over 10 seasons in New York.
HURRICANES 1, LIGHTNING 0, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Phillip Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the season 1:26 into overtime, giving Carolina a win over Tampa Bay.
Viktor Stalberg assisted on Di Giuseppe's wrist shot from the right circle, which ended a three-game skid for the Canes.
It was Carolina's sixth straight home victory and snapped a three-game skid versus Tampa Bay. The Hurricanes have won just two of their last 10 games against the Lightning.
Tampa Bay, without injured star Steven Stamkos, lost for the fifth time in six games. Its last regulation win was over Philadelphia on Nov. 23.
Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward had 30 saves in his 25th career shutout. Tampa Bay's Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots.
