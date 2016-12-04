Mikko Koivu scores winner, Wild top Oilers 2-1 in overtime

Mikko Koivu scored 3:11 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild edged the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Sunday night.
Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild (12-8-4), who snapped a three-game skid.
Patrick Maroon had the goal for the Oilers (14-10-3), who had won two straight.
Edmonton got on the board less than 3 minutes into the game. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk was able to stop a point shot by Mark Fayne, but couldn't recover in time to stop Maroon from scoring his eighth of the season on the rebound.
The Wild tied it with 55 seconds to go in the opening period. Coyle was able to muscle in a rebound off Oilers goalie Jonas Gustavsson's skate for his ninth goal this season.
