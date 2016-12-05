Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama will play Washington and Ohio State is set to face Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The selection committee stayed with the same top four as it had going into championship weekend, leaving out Penn State even though the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship and beat Ohio State earlier in the season.
The unbeaten Crimson Tide is in the playoff for the third straight season and is the top seed for the second time. They will play the fourth-ranked Huskies in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31.
No. 2 Ohio State is making its second playoff appearance and No. 3 Clemson is in for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes and Tigers will meet at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas regents gave new football coach Tom Herman a five-year contract worth at least $25 million.
Herman could make even more if all goes well and he's not fired like his predecessor, Charlie Strong. Herman gets a first-year salary of $5.25 million and it will grow to $6.25 million by the fifth year.
He also gets a $1 million bonus if he is still employed on Christmas 2019. It also includes bonuses up to $575,000 per season for on-field performance ranging from playing in a bowl game to winning a national championship, and another $150,000 for national coach of the year recognition.
Texas fired Strong after three losing seasons and moved swiftly to hire Herman away from Houston, where he was 22-4 the past seasons in his first head coaching job. The entire process took less one week.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston athletic director Hunter Yurachek says former Baylor coach Art Briles is not a candidate to be the Cougars next coach.
The school released a statement after an ESPN report, citing unidentified sources, stated Briles would interview for the vacancy created by the departure of Tom Herman to Texas.
Yurachek said earlier this week Briles "expressed interest to me regarding the Houston head coach position."
Briles played at Houston and coached the Cougars from 2003-07 before taking over at Baylor. He was fired earlier this year after an investigation found that school leaders, including Briles, did not appropriately respond to allegations of sexual assault, some against members of the football team.
BASEBALL
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Former commissioner Bud Selig, who oversaw baseball's great growth along with some of its darkest moments, and longtime general manager John Schuerholz were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
Schuerholz was picked by all 16 voters on a veterans committee at the winter meetings in suburban Washington. Selig was listed 15 times.
It took 12 votes for election. Former player and manager Lou Piniella was third with seven.
Selig became the fifth of 10 commissioners to reach the Hall. He will be enshrined July 30 in Cooperstown, New York — on his 83rd birthday.
PRO FOOTBALL
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have given coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead contract extensions.
Rams spokesman Artis Twyman confirmed the moves before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. The deal for Fisher was first reported by the NFL Network, which said it was a two-year extension through 2018.
In his fifth season with the Rams, the first four in St. Louis, Fisher has presided over a 31-43-1 record. They have yet to finish above .500 in his tenure and they haven't made the playoffs since 2004.
Snead also became the Rams' general manager in 2012, taking over a 2-14 team.
SOCCER
CHAPECO, Brazil (AP) — The president of Brazilian football team Chapecoense was buried Sunday as fans paid their final tributes, trying to put behind them the worst moment in the club's history.
Club president Sandro Pallaoro was on the plane that crashed almost a week ago as the club was traveling to Colombia to play the first of two games to determine the Copa Sudamericana champion — the No. 2 club tournament in Latin America.
The crash killed 71 of 77 people on board, including 19 players. The dead were honored Saturday at Chapeco's stadium, with burials taking place across the country. None of the players were from the small southern Brazilian city.
Pallaoro was praised for making the small club competitive, and keeping it out of debt.
TRACK AND FIELD
MONACO (AP) — Sebastian Coe declared an "historic" new dawn for the scandal-wounded governing body of track and field after its members overwhelmingly backed his package of broad changes to the way it operates and polices doping.
The IAAF president's "Time for Change" reforms won 95 percent support from 192 countries that cast valid votes at a special congress and vociferous backing from some of the sport's biggest names.
The launching of a new, largely independent unit to fight doping, broader vetting of IAAF officials and a greater say for women and athletes won't immediately repair the scorching reputational damage done by revelations of doping cover-ups and alleged IAAF corruption under Coe's predecessor, Lamine Diack. French prosecutors working to unpick webs of alleged pay-offs for IAAF protection of athletes who were doping are still gathering evidence, with Russia now cooperating, so there could still be more dark headlines for Coe to deal with.
