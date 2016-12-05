Jackson, Watson likely to be among Heisman finalists

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to be among the finalists for the Heisman Trophy and Clemson's Deshaun Watson is hoping to make it for a second consecutive season.
The Heisman finalists will be announced Monday at about 6:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Jackson has been the front-runner most of the season, but he and the Cardinals stumbled down the stretch, losing their last two games. This season he accounted for 51 touchdowns and averaged 410 yards of total offense a game. Watson finished strong, leading Clemson to an ACC championship.
Among the others who could get an invite to the Heisman presentation Saturday in New York are Oklahoma stars Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook and Washington quarterback Jake Browning.
Comments